Kharkiv perhaps the only city that has detailed plan of preparations for winter – adviser to PM

Kharkiv has a plan of preparations for the winter season and it is, perhaps, the only city in Ukraine that has such a detailed plan, Adviser to the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yuriy Boiko has said.

"Kharkiv has a good plan of preparations for the winter: a detailed one, with the understanding of what should be done, and where, what locations, what capacities, how they should operate, and how they will be integrated in the system," he said at a press briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to this plan, 60% of the used equipment will be humanitarian, the adviser said.

At the same time, Boiko emphasized that so far Kharkiv is, perhaps, the only city where he has seen "such a solid, well-developed plan at the level of local authorities and local enterprises."

As reported, after the spring attacks by Russia on the energy system in Kharkiv and nearby districts, planned restrictions on energy supply began to be introduced in April, which simultaneously affected from 100,000 to 200,000 consumers. On May 16, Boiko announced that network restrictions, due to which it was not possible to supply the required amount of electricity, have been lifted, but restrictions will remain at the same level as throughout Ukraine, which began to be introduced on May 14 due to a shortage of electricity after another Russian attack on the energy system on May 8.

In early April, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov noted that the enemy had destroyed almost the entire critical infrastructure of the city.