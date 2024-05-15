Facts

18:29 15.05.2024

Kuleba: Talks with Blinken focused on Kharkiv, Donetsk regions

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that Kharkiv and Donetsk regions were at the center of negotiations with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, which includes accelerating the supply of weapons to Kyiv and the search for additional Patriot systems.

“When we talked about almost every issue, the focus was on Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. The most difficult sections of our front. And Tony's visit today is also a signal of support for our defenders. The United States is nearby, help is coming, and this help will make our resistance more effective,” Kuleba said at a joint press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

He also stressed that the key issue they discussed with Blinken was the speed of delivery of military aid.

“Everything must happen quickly. Weapons must arrive quickly so that we can disrupt the offensive plans of the Russian Federation in Ukraine and prevent its aggressive plans against the rest of Europe and the Euro-Atlantic community,” the Foreign Minister added.

Kuleba thanked Blinken for his efforts to accelerate the flow of military aid to Ukraine, in particular, to find additional Patriot systems.

“Another topic that takes up a lot of our time and attention is the supply of additional Patriot systems to Ukraine. We have gone through literally every system on the horizon that can be brought to Ukraine. And the Secretary of State is working with each relevant country, making great efforts to do this,” the Foreign Minister said.

He recalled that in general, Ukraine urgently needs seven Patriot batteries, of which two batteries were “literally needed yesterday to protect Kharkiv region.”

“The city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv region are the point of our efforts. To make the life of Kharkiv residents safer, to hold positions in Kharkiv region under the onslaught of Russians. There are opportunities to transfer Patriot to us. We are all working hard on this so that it happens as soon as possible. I am glad that we are gradually approaching this goal, but we need to do it even faster,” the Foreign Minister added.

