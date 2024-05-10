Facts

20:17 10.05.2024

Govt approves starting price of auction for radio frequency spectrum of mobile communications in range of 2100, 2300 and 2600 MHz

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the initial fee for licenses to use radio frequency spectrum for mobile communications in the 2100, 2300, and 2600 MHz bands at an auction, which may take place in August, according to a statement from the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram on Friday.

"It is established, according to Part 6 of Article 61 of the Law 'On Electronic Communications', based on the proposal of the National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radiofrequency Spectrum and the Provision of Postal Services (NCEC), the fee for a license to use radio frequency spectrum (radio frequency resource) obtained on the terms of a contest, and the initial (minimum) fee for a license obtained on the terms of an auction for cellular radio communication in the radio frequency bands 1935-1950/2125-2140 MHz, 2355-2395 MHz, and 2575-2610 MHz," the statement said.

According to the previously approved NCEC draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, the fee for a license to use the spectrum in the frequency range of 1935-1950/2125-2140 MHz is set at UAH 1.83 million in all regions, for the range of 2355-2395 MHz it is 984.86 thousand UAH, and for 2575-2610 MHz it is UAH 605,720. The term of use of the radio frequency resource, to which the specified fee applies, is 15 years.

As reported, the NCCIR studied the demand for radio frequency spectrum in the frequency bands 2355-2395 MHz, 1935-1950/2125-2140 MHz, and 2575-2610 MHz from January 29 to February 23, 2024. The regulator received applications for licenses to use radio frequency spectrum in each of the above frequency bands from three providers of electronic communication networks and services – Kyivstar JSC, VF Ukraine JSC, and Lifecell LLC.

An auction for the distribution of mobile radio communication radio frequencies in the specified range may take place in August, as previously announced by the head of the NCEC, Oleksandr Zhyvotovsky, at the annual conference "Ukraine on the Line."

