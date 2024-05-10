GUR warns against new round of enemy psychological-warfare efforts, calls for unity of Ukrainian society

The Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR) warns of the intensification of enemy information and psychological campaigns aimed at destabilizing and splitting society, and asks not to succumb to manipulation, to maintain unity and support each other.

"GUR warns against a new round of enemy psychological-warfare efforts and calls for the unity of Ukrainian society. Along with the aggravation of the situation at the front, the enemy is intensifying destabilizing efforts aimed at splitting Ukrainian society. In particular, he can use mass events for this, where he throws out his own provocations," the GUR said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

It is indicated that the enemy's military targets are not only military facilities, but also civilian infrastructure: hospitals, train stations, crowds of people.

"Attempts by Russian information campaigns using political slogans that divide society are parasitic on real problems, but many of them are caused by the aggression of Putin's Russia," GUR stressed, adding: "In this difficult time, there is a need to adhere to internal unity, to support each other. The enemy is very good at manipulating feelings and despondency, emotions and facts, mixing truth with lies."

It is noted that Ukrainian information operations specialists "are doing everything possible to protect our society, but we also need your understanding and help."