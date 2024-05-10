Facts

11:27 10.05.2024

Enemy loses 980 people in one day – General Staff

1 min read
Enemy loses 980 people in one day – General Staff
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The defense forces eliminated 980 invaders, five tanks, 32 armored vehicles, 47 artillery systems, 51 UAVs, as well as 77 vehicles and special equipment units during the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Friday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to May 10, 2024 approximately amount to: about 479,710 people of military personnel (plus 980) people, 7,434 tanks (plus five) units, 14,313 armored combat vehicles (plus 32) units, 12,387 artillery systems (plus 47) units, 1,062 MLRS (plus four) units, 795 units of air defense equipment (plus two), 349 aircraft units, 325 helicopters, 9,826 operational-tactical UAVs (plus 51), 2,192 cruise missiles, 26 ships/boats, one submarine, 16,691 motor vehicles and tankers (plus 73) units, and 2,031 special equipment units (plus four)," the message says.

Tags: #invaders #losses

MORE ABOUT

09:31 17.04.2024
Russians lose 710 people over day – General Staff

Russians lose 710 people over day – General Staff

09:51 10.04.2024
AFU eliminate 830 occupiers, 47 armored vehicles over day

AFU eliminate 830 occupiers, 47 armored vehicles over day

10:03 03.04.2024
Defense forces liquidate 710 invaders, 30 artillery systems in one day

Defense forces liquidate 710 invaders, 30 artillery systems in one day

12:42 01.04.2024
Defense forces liquidate 710 occupiers in 24 hours

Defense forces liquidate 710 occupiers in 24 hours

12:15 06.03.2024
GUR: Irretrievable losses as result of destruction of patrol ship Sergey Kotov amount to seven people, sanitary – at least 27

GUR: Irretrievable losses as result of destruction of patrol ship Sergey Kotov amount to seven people, sanitary – at least 27

10:55 23.02.2024
Invaders lose 1,000 military over day – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,000 military over day – General Staff

15:28 12.01.2024
Invaders manage to carry out regular rotations at operational level in Ukraine, but this is unlikely to be enough for offensive – ISW

Invaders manage to carry out regular rotations at operational level in Ukraine, but this is unlikely to be enough for offensive – ISW

19:26 10.11.2023
World Bank preliminary estimates losses of Ukrainian healthcare system at $2.5 bln; $16.4 bln needed for recovery

World Bank preliminary estimates losses of Ukrainian healthcare system at $2.5 bln; $16.4 bln needed for recovery

14:02 07.10.2023
Defense forces eliminate 610 invaders, 23 enemy tanks over day – General Staff

Defense forces eliminate 610 invaders, 23 enemy tanks over day – General Staff

20:36 19.09.2023
Milley: Accountability for use of weapons, ammunition by Ukrainians is loss of Russians on battlefield

Milley: Accountability for use of weapons, ammunition by Ukrainians is loss of Russians on battlefield

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, Slovakia should integrate their entrepreneurship potential as much as possible – Zelenskyy

Occupation forces intensify shelling of border areas, two civilians killed – Synehubov

We need Ukraine's friends to focus as much as possible on accelerating weapons supply – Zelenskyy at meeting with Slovak counterpart

We need Ukraine's friends to focus as much as possible on accelerating weapons supply – Zelenskyy at meeting with Slovak counterpart

Russian forces start new offensive in Kharkiv axis, we've stopped them by artillery so far – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Ukraine, Slovakia should integrate their entrepreneurship potential as much as possible – Zelenskyy

Occupation forces intensify shelling of border areas, two civilians killed – Synehubov

We need Ukraine's friends to focus as much as possible on accelerating weapons supply – Zelenskyy at meeting with Slovak counterpart

We need Ukraine's friends to focus as much as possible on accelerating weapons supply – Zelenskyy at meeting with Slovak counterpart

Russian forces start new offensive in Kharkiv axis, we've stopped them by artillery so far – Zelenskyy

Recruiting center to be established for staffing of military, Ground Forces units – Pavliuk

Belgium to allocate EUR 9 mln for energy infrastructure in Ukraine – federal minister

President of Slovak Republic Caputova arrives in Kyiv on farewell visit

Enemy tries to break through Ukrainian defense line in Kharkiv region under cover of armored vehicles – Defense Ministry

Czech Republic transfers first simulator of F-16 fighter to one of tactical aviation brigades - Commander of AFU Air Force

AD
AD
AD
AD