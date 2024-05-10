Enemy loses 980 people in one day – General Staff

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The defense forces eliminated 980 invaders, five tanks, 32 armored vehicles, 47 artillery systems, 51 UAVs, as well as 77 vehicles and special equipment units during the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Friday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to May 10, 2024 approximately amount to: about 479,710 people of military personnel (plus 980) people, 7,434 tanks (plus five) units, 14,313 armored combat vehicles (plus 32) units, 12,387 artillery systems (plus 47) units, 1,062 MLRS (plus four) units, 795 units of air defense equipment (plus two), 349 aircraft units, 325 helicopters, 9,826 operational-tactical UAVs (plus 51), 2,192 cruise missiles, 26 ships/boats, one submarine, 16,691 motor vehicles and tankers (plus 73) units, and 2,031 special equipment units (plus four)," the message says.