Zelenskyy discusses preparations for Peace Summit with head of European Commission

On Thursday evening, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed preparations for the Peace Summit with head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

“I had an important video call with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. We discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit,” he said on his Telegram channel.

According to the President, they talked about attracting the largest number of countries to participate in the Summit, including representatives of the Global South.

“I am grateful to President von der Leyen for confirming her participation in the Peace Summit. We appreciate that Europe and the European Union stand with Ukraine,” the President stressed.