Facts

14:37 09.05.2024

Two hydroelectric power plants decommissioned – Ukrhydroenergo

During the morning shelling of critical infrastructure on May 8, substantial damage was also inflicted on hydroelectric facilities, with two hydroelectric power plants currently out of operation.

"As of today, all hydro generation has suffered devastating damage. The destroyed equipment requires significant efforts for repair, restoration, and substantial financial resources," PrJSC Ukrhydroenergo reported on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

As reported, overnight on May 8, the enemy launched over 50 missiles and 20 Shahed drones at energy infrastructure in Lviv, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhia, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. This marks the fifth heavy missile and drone strike on energy facilities since March 22.

Tags: #hydroelectric

