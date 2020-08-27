Economy

Ukraine wants to implement hydropower, energy storage projects in near term – minister

Ukraine plans to start the implementation of a number of projects for the construction of pumped storage power plants, reconstruction of hydroelectric power plants and the development of mini- and small hydroelectric power plants with a capacity of 1-10 MW, as well as energy storage projects in the near future, acting Energy Minister Olha Buslavets said during a business breakfast with representatives of large German companies in Berlin as part of her two-day official visit to Germany.

"Now the energy sector is becoming more stable and understandable for investors. Our energy market is extremely attractive for investments in the segment of renewable energy, hydrogen production, the introduction of highly mobile generation technologies, energy storage systems," the press service of the ministry said on Facebook on Wednesday night, citing Buslavets.

According to her, the volume of this market for the next few years is up to 2 GW.

According to the report, during the meeting of the Ukrainian delegation with representatives of the German business community, investment projects of green energy, in particular, hydropower, wind and solar power, as well as projects for the production of bioethanol with a neutral level of CO2 and green hydrogen were presented.

In addition, the German business was asked to consider the possibilities of using the territory and infrastructure of the coalmines that are to be closed for the implementation of innovation and investment projects.

Buslavets said that German business is showing readiness for a new partnership in the field of renewable energy.

