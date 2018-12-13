Economy

11:40 13.12.2018

Ukraine arranges attraction of $500 mln loan in China to build Dnistrovska hydroelectric pumped storage plant

2 min read
Ukraine arranges attraction of $500 mln loan in China to build Dnistrovska hydroelectric pumped storage plant

 Ukraine has arranged the attraction of a $500 million loan in China to build Dnistrovska hydroelectric pumped storage plant. The loan interest would not exceed 4.5% per annum, Board Chairman of Ukrgasbank Kyrylo Shevchenko has said in an interview with the Delovaya Stolitsa publication.

"Unfortunately, today the volume of direct Chinese investment in Ukraine is far from desirable. There are certainly reasons for that. However, Ukraine's proximity to the EU market is already enough for a number of Chinese companies to take a decisive step and start developing their business in Ukraine," Shevchenko said, answering the question about the prospects of Ukrgasbank in partnership with China.

As reported, a memorandum of understanding on the participation of China National Electric Engineering Company (CNEEC) in the completion of construction of Dnistrovska hydroelectric pumped storage plant was signed by Ukrhydroenergo and CNEEC in the presence of Economic Development and Trade Minister of Ukraine Stepan Kubiv. Its cost of $500 million was announced.

Head of the parliamentary committee for industrial policy and entrepreneurship MP Viktor Halasiuk said that the intention of state-owned company Ukrhydroenergo to place an order for turbines intended for the third stage of construction of Dnistrovska hydroelectric pumped storage power plant with CNEEC instead of Turboatom (Kharkiv), which was involved in the first two stages, is inadmissible.

Turboatom said that the enterprise is ready to supply hydroelectric turbines and equipment for units five, six and seven of this power plant. Recently the enterprise shipped the fourth turbine to the plant.

"The hydroelectric turbines were created under own project of Turboatom and designed and produced by Turboatom and Electrotyazhmash," the press service of Turboatom said.

Tags: #dnistrovska #hydroelectric #china
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine initiates consultations on possible creation of FTA with China – Economy minister

Volume of trade in goods between Ukraine and China 21% up in eight months - Kubiv

While U.S. and EU being distracted by China, Russia increasing aggression in Ukraine

Ukraine, China plan to double goods flow to $10 bln

Owner of UBRR: Chinese BOCE exchange interested in purchase of over 25% in PFTS exchange

China waiting for quick resolution of issues involving Motor Sich

Ukraine, China implementing some joint projects for $7 bln

Ukrgazvydobuvannia signs contracts with two Chinese companies to supply 5 drilling rigs for $30 mln

China proposes completing reactor four of Khmelnytsky NPP using own HPR-1000 technology

Energy Ministry, China's CNNC discuss organization of nuclear fuel production in Ukraine

LATEST

U.S. court satisfies Naftogaz requirement to get info about Gazprom's assets in Europe

Court in New York upholds Naftogaz's claims against Gazprom – Naftogaz COO

Naftogaz appeals to U.S. court to enforce recovery of funds from Gazprom

Cabinet approves draft agreement on providing EUR 54 mln EU technical aid to Ukraine for energy efficiency

Ukrenergo announces launch of platform for simulation of trading with power on balancing market

EU on Tuesday disburses EUR 500 mln of macrofinancial assistance to Ukraine

Ukrtransgaz cuts baseline gas price for Nov by 6.6%

Experts worsen forecast of Ukraine's GDP growth for 2019 to 2.9%

Inflation in Ukraine slows down to 1.4% in Nov, up to 10% in annual terms - statistics

Metinvest continues liquidation of Donetskkoks in uncontrolled territory

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD