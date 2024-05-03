IT coalition provides Ukraine with equipment worth EUR 900,000

The IT coalition, an initiative led by Estonia and Luxembourg, provided Ukraine with equipment worth EUR 900,000.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, this is the first delivery that entered the Armed Forces of Ukraine within the IT coalition. Laptops, monitors and other communications equipment worth EUR 900,000 will be delivered to the departments in the near future. Efficient and fast procurement took place thanks to the NATO Support and Procurement Agency.

"The transferred equipment will improve communications and the ability to plan tasks at the tactical level. This is one of our priorities - to close the requests of communications units at the front. I am grateful to our partners for their responsibility and speed in decision-making," Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Transformations, Digital Development and Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko said.

The IT coalition is a special group of states within the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format) led by Estonia and Luxembourg. It is focused on providing support to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the field of IT, communications and cybersecurity. The coalition has already managed to collect financial and material contributions of more than EUR 36 million. Contributions of more than EUR 23 million are still expected.