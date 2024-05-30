Forests of Ukraine ready to fully provide wood for construction of fortifications without intermediaries – director general

SOE Forests of Ukraine will ensure the supply of any volumes of wood for fortifications without intermediaries, Director General Yuriy Bolokhovets said.

"Customers do not need to contact intermediaries – we will find volumes and organize delivery. No matter what point on the map of Ukraine we are talking about," he said on Facebook on Thursday.

According to him, the conditions for the transfer of wood for fortification are determined by the Ministry of Defense, regional military administrations, military units; these can be tenders, direct contracts and other mechanisms.

"We are the largest state-owned company. If necessary, Forests of Ukraine is ready for a significant increase in supply volumes," Bolokhovets said, adding that the company primarily fulfilled and is fulfilling all defense orders without exception.

As reported, Forests of Ukraine recently won the Defense Ministry's tender for ProZorro for the supply of almost 28,000 cubic meters of wood at a price of UAH 3,750 per cubic meter with delivery.