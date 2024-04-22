Kyiv receives three passenger buses, three ambulances from Hamburg – Klitschko

Kyiv has received a new batch of aid from its twin city, Hamburg, Germany, including three municipal passenger buses and three Mercedes ambulances, with several more city buses expected to arrive soon, announced the Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko.

"Today, at my invitation, Peter Tschentscher, the Mayor of Hamburg, a city that became our twin in April 2022, visited Kyiv. We are very grateful that during this dramatic time for Ukraine, our friends and partners are supporting us and providing assistance," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

The mayor reminded that since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Hamburg has provided shelter for 45,000 Ukrainians and has also supplied Kyiv with a significant amount of humanitarian aid and medical supplies.

"Today, Kyiv received a new batch of aid from Hamburg – three municipal passenger buses from Mercedes, with low floors and modern interiors, equipped with air conditioning systems. They will soon be put into service on the Kyiv's routes. Additionally, we received three modern Mercedes ambulances," he said.

In total, since the start of the full-scale war, Hamburg has transferred six modern passenger buses and nine ambulances to Kyiv.