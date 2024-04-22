Facts

14:02 22.04.2024

Kyiv receives three passenger buses, three ambulances from Hamburg – Klitschko

1 min read

Kyiv has received a new batch of aid from its twin city, Hamburg, Germany, including three municipal passenger buses and three Mercedes ambulances, with several more city buses expected to arrive soon, announced the Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko.

"Today, at my invitation, Peter Tschentscher, the Mayor of Hamburg, a city that became our twin in April 2022, visited Kyiv. We are very grateful that during this dramatic time for Ukraine, our friends and partners are supporting us and providing assistance," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

The mayor reminded that since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Hamburg has provided shelter for 45,000 Ukrainians and has also supplied Kyiv with a significant amount of humanitarian aid and medical supplies.

"Today, Kyiv received a new batch of aid from Hamburg – three municipal passenger buses from Mercedes, with low floors and modern interiors, equipped with air conditioning systems. They will soon be put into service on the Kyiv's routes. Additionally, we received three modern Mercedes ambulances," he said.

In total, since the start of the full-scale war, Hamburg has transferred six modern passenger buses and nine ambulances to Kyiv.

AD

HOT NEWS

In Kharkiv region, another 100 settlements de-energized since war start remain without electricity

Support with specific weapons is needed urgently – Zelenskyy at Staff HQ meeting

Zelenskyy doesn't believe in Olympic truce format proposed by Macron

Bipartisan delegation of US Congress arrives in Kyiv

NSDC to develop Ukrainian doctrine

LATEST

Synehubov reports digital TV signal interruption in Kharkiv region after enemy attack on infrastructure

US aid to arrive in Ukraine very soon, it to be what needed on battlefield to achieve success

In Kharkiv region, another 100 settlements de-energized since war start remain without electricity

Woman killed as result of artillery shelling of Krasnohorivka – Donetsk administration

Relevant committee supports bill on supervisory boards of healthcare facilities prepared for second reading

Synehubov reports digital TV signal interruption in Kharkiv region after enemy attack on infrastructure

US Assistant Secretary of State for European, Eurasian Affairs O'Brien meet in Kyiv with President's Office head

Zelenskyy presents Golden Star to three servicemen, families of seven fallen heroes

Court rules to detain both servicemen who shot at policemen in Vinnytsia region – PGO

Sybiha, Chinese Ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation, Peace Formula implementation

AD
AD
AD
AD