GUR: Russian Tu-22M3 downed by same means as A-50

A Russian long-range bomber Tu-22M3, which launched a missile attack against Ukraine on the night of April 19, was shot down as a result of a special operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of (GUR) in cooperation with the Ukrainian Air Force.

"The enemy Tu-22M3 aircraft was shot down at a distance of about 300 kilometers from Ukraine by the same means that had previously hit a Russian A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft. As a result of the defeat, the bomber was able to fly to the Stavropol area, where it fell and crashed," GUR said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

This is the first successful destruction of a strategic bomber in the air during a combat mission since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.