Facts

11:07 19.04.2024

GUR: Russian Tu-22M3 downed by same means as A-50

1 min read
GUR: Russian Tu-22M3 downed by same means as A-50

A Russian long-range bomber Tu-22M3, which launched a missile attack against Ukraine on the night of April 19, was shot down as a result of a special operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of (GUR) in cooperation with the Ukrainian Air Force.

"The enemy Tu-22M3 aircraft was shot down at a distance of about 300 kilometers from Ukraine by the same means that had previously hit a Russian A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft. As a result of the defeat, the bomber was able to fly to the Stavropol area, where it fell and crashed," GUR said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

This is the first successful destruction of a strategic bomber in the air during a combat mission since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Tags: #gur

MORE ABOUT

13:55 18.04.2024
AFU destroys number of targets at military airfield in Dzhankoi – GUR

AFU destroys number of targets at military airfield in Dzhankoi – GUR

09:54 12.04.2024
Kremlin sending troops of Russia’s Pacific Fleet to war against Ukraine – GUR

Kremlin sending troops of Russia’s Pacific Fleet to war against Ukraine – GUR

18:03 11.04.2024
GUR: Russia increases financing for domestic propaganda

GUR: Russia increases financing for domestic propaganda

10:54 09.04.2024
GUR behind drone attack on aviation center in Russian Borisoglebsk – source

GUR behind drone attack on aviation center in Russian Borisoglebsk – source

20:15 08.04.2024
Serpukhov missile ship disabled due to fire on territory of enemy's naval base in Kaliningrad region – GUR

Serpukhov missile ship disabled due to fire on territory of enemy's naval base in Kaliningrad region – GUR

20:38 01.04.2024
Russia hasn’t carried out strikes on energy sector of Ukraine for long time, which allows them to accumulates certain number of missiles

Russia hasn’t carried out strikes on energy sector of Ukraine for long time, which allows them to accumulates certain number of missiles

17:28 25.03.2024
AFU Navy doesn’t rule out defeat of third Russian ship in occupied Sevastopol Ivan Khurs

AFU Navy doesn’t rule out defeat of third Russian ship in occupied Sevastopol Ivan Khurs

18:06 21.03.2024
There’s info that Russia could buy satellite images from US companies to launch attacks on Ukraine – GUR

There’s info that Russia could buy satellite images from US companies to launch attacks on Ukraine – GUR

13:07 19.03.2024
GUR conducting cyber attacks on Russian facilities

GUR conducting cyber attacks on Russian facilities

20:11 14.03.2024
Russian authorities block evacuation of civilians in Belgorod region - Ukrainian intelligence

Russian authorities block evacuation of civilians in Belgorod region - Ukrainian intelligence

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy holds meeting on security situation in Donetsk region

Three children aged 6 to 14 among victims of Russia's attack on Synelnykove – regional administration

Defense forces destroy 15 missiles, 14 drones, Tu-22M3 bomber last night

State Emergency Service reports eight dead, 29 injured in attack on Dnipropetrovsk region

Zelenskyy about attack on Dnipro: We must defeat Russian terror

LATEST

Zelenskyy holds meeting on security situation in Donetsk region

Kyivstar appoints Olenytska director of corporate relations

URCS volunteers help people injured in missile attack on Dnipro

UK committs nearly GBP 150 mln to bolster Ukraine's energy sector

Three children aged 6 to 14 among victims of Russia's attack on Synelnykove – regional administration

Defense forces destroy 15 missiles, 14 drones, Tu-22M3 bomber last night

Stoltenberg: NATO compiles data about available air defense systems, focused on Patriot, working with Allies to redeploy some of their systems to Ukraine

State Emergency Service reports eight dead, 29 injured in attack on Dnipropetrovsk region

Zelenskyy about attack on Dnipro: We must defeat Russian terror

Six people, incl two children, killed in Russia's attack on Synelnykove district in Dnipropetrovsk region

AD
AD
AD
AD