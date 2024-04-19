Six people, incl two children, killed in Russia's attack on Synelnykove district in Dnipropetrovsk region

Photo: https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

Six people, including two children, 6 and 8, were killed as a result of an enemy attack on the Synelnykove district in Dnipropetrovsk region, Interior Minister of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has said.

"More than ten private houses were damaged in the Synelnykove district. Fires broke out and were quickly extinguished by rescuers. Six people, including 6- and 8-year-old children, were killed. Two people were injured," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday morning.

In Dnipro, a five-storied apartment building and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged. As of this moment, two dead and 16 injured were reported in the city, 30 people received psychological aid.

The minister said that, regrettably, the number of injured people may grow as the search and rescue operations continue.

The emergency services are operating on the spots of Russian strikes. Aid stations, psychologists, and the police are working to help those injured.