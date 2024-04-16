Facts

Polish farmers lift blockade of Dołhobyczow-Uhryniv BCP – State Border Guard Service

Polish farmers lift blockade of Dołhobyczow-Uhryniv BCP – State Border Guard Service

Polish farmers have stopped blocking the movement of trucks in front of the Dołhobyczow-Uhryniv border crossing point (BCP) on the Polish-Ukrainian border, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"Registration and clearance of freight vehicles in both directions is carried out as usual. Currently, 100 trucks are waiting to leave Ukraine near this BCP. Another 30 trucks (with a gross weight of up to 7.5 tonnes) are awaiting clearance on the neighboring state's territory. Drivers and carriers, please take this information into account when planning international transportation," the State Border Guard Service said.

As reported, on March 25, Spokesperson of the State Border Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko said that Polish farmers at that time continued to block the movement of Ukrainian trucks in three directions, whereas previously they had blocked in six. "As of now it is three, to be more specific, these are Yahodyn, Uhryniv, and Rava-Ruska BCPs. And in fact, at the two largest of these three BCPs – Yahodyn and Rava-Ruska – Polish farmers generally do not allow cargo vehicles coming from Ukraine," he said.

