Ukraine to request convening of Ukraine-NATO Council meeting on defense of skies, arms supplies – Zelenskyy

Ukraine will make a request to convene a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council on the defense of the sky, the supply of air defense and missiles in order to achieve true equality in protection from terrorism by partners, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an evening video address.

"We work every day without a single break for the sake of our greater opportunities in the world – in our relations with partners. We work in order to receive more real help. In order to achieve true equality in protection from terror, when for us here in Ukraine, in Europe, and in other parts of the world, the same, truly equal rules will apply when we are faced with the same manifestations of terror, the same missile and drone strikes," he said.

As he noted, "over these days, Ukraine has already heard about the so-called different conflicts – here in Europe and in the Middle East – different levels of threats, different airspace and ballistics."

"And also [we heard from partners] about various threats of escalation. But are human lives different, do people have different dignity? No. We value every life anyway. We must value it. We must protect at the same level from terror. Ukraine will make a request to convene a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council on the protection of the skies, the supply of air defense, relevant systems and missiles," Zelenskyy said.