Occupation forces hit school in Lukyantsi, two people dead, one person wounded

Two civilians were killed and one person was wounded as a result of a Russian airstrike against the village of Lukyantsi in the Lyptsi community, Kharkiv region.

"A strike by a guided bomb against the local school was recorded. Reportedly, two people were killed and one person was wounded. All of them are civilians," the press service of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

The airstrike was inflicted at around 14:08 on Monday.