Search for 1,800 released from captivity stopped – Commissioner for Missing Persons

Almost 23,000 extracts from the Register have been issued to the families of the missing under special circumstances, the search for 1,800 people released from captivity has been stopped, Commissioner for Missing Persons under Special Circumstances, Artur Dobroserdov, said.

In an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, Dobroserdov said that 1,698 calls had already been received on the "hotline" of the Commissioner for Missing Persons under special circumstances.

He said that 22,994 extracts from the register were issued to the relatives of the missing. "A missing person receives a status, and relatives receive a corresponding statement, which is already the basis, including for payments," the Commissioner explained.

Dobroserdov also said that since October last year, the location of 1,800 people had been established. "The search for these persons has been terminated, their status has also been terminated today. These are those who managed to be returned from captivity," Dobroserdov stressed.

He drew attention to: "The figure is really higher, because not everyone was wanted, and accordingly in the Unified Register of Persons Missing in Special Circumstances."

"We are currently working out the data on the bodies, checking the figures with the police, the Bureau of Forensic Medical Examination. The final body records will also be entered into the register," he added.