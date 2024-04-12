Esculab medical lab co-founder declares risks of stopping network, non-payment of salaries and taxes due to attempted raider takeover

Esculab, which manages the network of medical laboratories Esculab (private enterprise First Social Medical Laboratory Esculab and Esculab Center LLC), declares the risks of stopping the network due to an attempted raider takeover.

As the co-founder of the network, Serhiy Diadiushko, told the Interfax-Ukraine agency, the work of the network is currently blocked due to the actions of its two co-founders, Stanyslav Luhovsky and Denys Melnyk.

According to Diadiushko, the commercial director of the network, Roman Vysotsky, who represents Melnyk, blocked the financial transactions of Esculab, because of which the network cannot purchase reagents for testing, as well as pay wages to almost 1,200 employees.

“Now there are not enough reagents, they need to be purchased, people are not paid salaries. Payments have been stopped, which does not allow the enterprise to continue work. I have already invested about UAH 5 million of mine, but today I have already exhausted my resources. The work of the entire network throughout Ukraine will stop," he said.

Diadiushko clarified that the conflict between the co-founders arose in 2023, when Luhovsky and Melnyk attempted to re-register Diadiushko’s share and remove him from the network’s management. At the same time, an agreement was reached between the co-founders to create a directorate, which included representatives of each of the co-founders.

“Thus, Vysotsky blocked financial transactions at the end of March,” Diadiushko said.

Currently, Diadiushko has contacted law enforcement agencies.

In turn, Melnyk, in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency, noted that he and Luhovsky “are removed from any management or influence on the company,” their access to jobs has been blocked for several months, and Diadiushko “deliberately hides the state of affairs regarding the financial and the economic part."

According to Melnyk, at the end of March, Luhovsky took away his representative in the directorate, Andriy Dubivka, who, however, refuses to leave his position as financial director. Thus, since Dubivka lost his powers and the right to sign “all decisions, including financial ones, with his signature are illegal.”

Melnyk believes that “this whole conflict is artificially created and supported by Diadiushko, today the work of the laboratory is threatened precisely by his actions and the actions of his relatives, whom he appointed to key positions.”

The medical laboratory Esculab is one of the three largest private laboratories in Ukraine, contracted by the National Health Service of Ukraine. The network includes five laboratory centers and 180 test collection points in the western regions of Ukraine and Kyiv.

In 2023, Esculab paid UAH 33.8 million in taxes, including social security tax - UAH 14.97 million, war tax - UAH 1.33 million, personal income tax - UAH 14.034 million. It is one of the ten largest taxpayers in Lviv region.

The co-founders of the private enterprise Esculab are Diadiushko, who owns 43% of the company, Luhovsky (43%), and Melnyk (14%). The co-founders of Esculab Center LLC are Diadiushko, Luhovsky and Melnyk, each of whom owns 20% of the company, as well as Ruslana Soltani, who owns 40%.