Ukrainian, Swiss presidents discuss holding Global Peace Summit in June

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with his Swiss counterpart Viola Amherd, the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine said on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy thanked for today's decision of the Federal Assembly of Switzerland to allocate CHF 5 billion for the restoration of Ukraine.

"This is a powerful sign of solidarity with Ukrainians who suffered from the war," he said.

The counterparts discussed practical issues regarding the organization of the first Global Peace Summit, which will be held in Switzerland in June this year.

Zelenskyy and Amherd agreed to continue working on involving as many countries as possible to participate in the summit to develop a common vision for the practical achievement of a just, sustainable, and comprehensive peace for Ukraine.

The summit will be a logical continuation of the work on the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula, including meetings at the level of ambassadors of more than 80 countries accredited to Ukraine, as well as four meetings of national security advisers to be held in Copenhagen, Jeddah, Malta, and Davos.