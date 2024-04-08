State program in rent to own format can be launched through Ukrfinzhytlo

PrJSC Ukrainian Financial Housing Company (Ukrfinzhytlo) is improving the program of affordable mortgage lending eOselia and developing new ones, including a program for rent with the right to buy, the press service of Ukrfinzhytlo told Interfax-Ukraine.

In response to the information request, it was noted that in response to the social demand for affordable housing that has grown because of the war, work is underway not only to improve the eOselia preferential lending program, but to develop two potential products: rent with option to buy and social rent.

It is noted that Ukrfinzhytlo is now actively working on the first one. The rent to own format is not new, it is quite popular, in particular in European countries, the experience of which the company’s experts are now studying in order to make the Ukrainian model as profitable and effective as possible. The rent to own format involves a person first renting the chosen property for a limited period of time along with rental payments, accumulating funds to pay the down payment and then the transaction turns into a regular loan.

“We are not yet ready to announce details about rates, terms and participants. You will hear more specifics after all stages of discussion with government representatives,” the press service reported.

As of April 8, the volume of loans issued through eOselia reached UAH 13.586 billion, loans were issued to 8,817 families. At the same time, 28.1% of apartments were purchased from developers: 2,262 in finished houses and 216 in buildings under construction

As reported, in 2024, Ukrfinzhytlo plans to issue 12,000 preferential mortgage loans under the eOselia program.