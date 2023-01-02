Investments

16:49 02.01.2023

Cabinet capitalizes Ukrfinzhytlo with state bonds for UAH 30 bln

2 min read
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has issued government domestic loan bonds in the amount of UAH 30 billion in exchange for shares of the additional issue of PrJSC Ukrainian Financial Housing Company (Ukrfinzhytlo), follows from the data on the website of the National Bank.

According to the report, the volume of government bonds owned by legal entities increased by UAH 30.789 billion on December 30, while there were no market placements for such amounts.

According to government resolutions No. 1415 of December 21 and No. 1444 of December 27, five-year bonds with a yield rate of 19.5% per annum and a coupon period of one year were issued for the additional capitalization of Ukrfinzhytlo.

According to information on the Ukrfinzhytlo website, its sole shareholder decided on an additional issue of shares for UAH 30 billion, or 149.93% of the charter capital, on December 23, after which the National Securities and the Stock Market Commission promptly registered it on December 26.

Ukrfinzhytlo is the coordinator of the eOselia state program of affordable mortgage lending for citizens. 100% of the shares belong to the state.

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko said earlier that the financing of Ukrfinzhytlo would be enough to issue 12,000-15,000 mortgage loans in 2023.

Tags: #bonds #ukrfinzhytlo

