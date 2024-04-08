URCS not conducting Telegram polls for monetary reward

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) does not conduct any surveys for monetary reward, including through the Telegram social network.

"Attention! The Ukrainian Red Cross does not conduct any surveys for monetary reward," the URCS said in a warning message on Facebook on Monday.

Fake representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross are currently conducting a survey in Telegram for a monetary reward, the URCS said.

"Please note that these persons have nothing to do with the Ukrainian Red Cross and the URCS does not carry out this type of activity," it said.

All volunteers and employees of the Ukrainian Red Cross have the identification logo and URCS IDs.