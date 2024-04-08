Facts

10:21 08.04.2024

Lubinets appeals to UN, ICRC to clarify circumstances of execution of Ukrainian POWs in Krynky

Lubinets appeals to UN, ICRC to clarify circumstances of execution of Ukrainian POWs in Krynky

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets appealed to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross for help in clarifying the circumstances of the shooting of Ukrainian military personnel near the village of Krynky, Kherson region.

"Social networks have stirred up another video of the cynical massacre of captured Ukrainian soldiers. When exactly and where the crime was committed is still unknown. According to preliminary information, it happened near the village of Krynky in Kherson region. The video shows that three unarmed Ukrainian soldiers are lying in a ditch, and Russian occupiers deliberately shoot them," Lubinets said in a Telegram channel on Sunday.

Lubinets said the killing of prisoners of war was a "brazen violation of the Geneva Convention" on the treatment of prisoners of war and a grave international crime.

"Such cases, unfortunately, are not isolated and are a systemic practice of the insidious enemy," the ombudsman wrote.

Lubinets also recalled that war crimes have no statute of limitations. Therefore, the world community "must give Russia a clear signal - the traces of war crimes cannot be hidden. And those who committed them and those who gave criminal orders will be in the dock."

"Regarding the Russian Federation's latest violation of international humanitarian law, I immediately sent official letters to the UN and the ICRC so that the organizations document this fact. This should become the evidence base for the tribunal over the criminals," Lubinets concluded.

