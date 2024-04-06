Facts

16:59 06.04.2024

Russians hit utility facility in Odesa region with missile, killing one person

1 min read

The Russian military on Saturday hit a utility facility in Odesa region with a missile, killing a civilian employee, the Southern Defense Forces said.

“The enemy continues targeted ballistic strikes in southern Ukraine. After lunch, he launched a missile, presumably an Iskander-M, at Odesa region. It hit a public utility facility, damaging equipment and the administration building. A civilian employee was killed,” the Southern Defense Forces Telegram channel reported on Saturday.

The consequences of the impact are being clarified, and specialists are working to eliminate them.

Tags: #odesa_region

