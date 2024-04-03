Facts

15:30 03.04.2024

Zelenskyy: Russia preparing additional mobilization of 300,000 troops on June 1

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Russia preparing additional mobilization of 300,000 troops on June 1

Russia is preparing an additional mobilization of 300,000 of its military personnel on June 1, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"I can say that on June 1, Russia is preparing to mobilize 300,000 additional troops," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with the President of Finland in Kyiv.

When asked by journalists how many recruits will be mobilized into the Ukrainian army this year, the head of state noted that "we don't need half a million."

"As for the specific number of people who will be mobilized, I cannot say... We don't need half a million," Zelenskyy said.

He thanked Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky for the audit conducted in the army, adding that "it is important that he [Syrsky] found forces within the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the corresponding number of those who have not been at the front, those who will be sent to the front."

Tags: #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

20:05 03.04.2024
Ukraine, Portugal to prepare security agreement

Ukraine, Portugal to prepare security agreement

13:19 03.04.2024
Zelenskyy, PM of Japan discuss preparation of security agreement

Zelenskyy, PM of Japan discuss preparation of security agreement

21:22 02.04.2024
President signs law on electronic account of those liable for military service

President signs law on electronic account of those liable for military service

20:36 02.04.2024
Zelenskyy expects progress on decisions to seize Russian assets in US, European jurisdictions

Zelenskyy expects progress on decisions to seize Russian assets in US, European jurisdictions

16:07 02.04.2024
Every potential aggressor should know what awaits him if he ruins peace – Zelenskyy

Every potential aggressor should know what awaits him if he ruins peace – Zelenskyy

19:44 01.04.2024
Zelenskyy holds meeting on work with NATO

Zelenskyy holds meeting on work with NATO

16:43 30.03.2024
Attacks on Russian refineries are an answer to destruction of Ukraine's energy grid – Zelenskyy

Attacks on Russian refineries are an answer to destruction of Ukraine's energy grid – Zelenskyy

11:56 30.03.2024
Zelenskyy dismisses Pushkareva from post of his commissioner for volunteer activities – decree

Zelenskyy dismisses Pushkareva from post of his commissioner for volunteer activities – decree

20:53 29.03.2024
Zelenskyy’s family income in 2023 amounts to UAH 12.4 mln

Zelenskyy’s family income in 2023 amounts to UAH 12.4 mln

19:22 28.03.2024
Zelenskyy holds phone talk with Speaker of House of Reps Johnson

Zelenskyy holds phone talk with Speaker of House of Reps Johnson

AD

HOT NEWS

PM: Estonia develops compensation mechanism providing for use of Russian funds for Ukraine's needs

Ukraine, Portugal to prepare security agreement

Czech FM: We need more money for shells for Ukraine

Ukraine, Finland sign agreement on security commitments, long-term support

Stoltenberg: NATO developing new format for providing Ukraine with further long-term, predictable aid

LATEST

Results of forensic examination confirm unfoundedness of charges in Riviera Village case – co-founder

Seven members of organized group led by ex-adviser for President's Office notified of suspicion

Head of Moldova's Gagauzia autonomous region charged in Sor party financing case

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry initiates creation of military ombudsman, new institution for protection of rights of military personnel

Units of missile forces defeat one electronic warfare station, one control point of enemy's UAV

PM: Estonia develops compensation mechanism providing for use of Russian funds for Ukraine's needs

Some of 88% of refugees from Ukraine plan to stay in country they’re staying in for at least another six months – study

Some of 88% of refugees from Ukraine plan to stay in country they’re staying in for at least another six months – study

Stoltenberg: All allies agree on need for greater role of NATO in coordinating support for Ukraine

Language Ombudsman receives 569 complaints from citizens about violations of language law in first quarter of 2024

AD
AD
AD
AD