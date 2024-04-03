Zelenskyy: Russia preparing additional mobilization of 300,000 troops on June 1

Russia is preparing an additional mobilization of 300,000 of its military personnel on June 1, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"I can say that on June 1, Russia is preparing to mobilize 300,000 additional troops," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with the President of Finland in Kyiv.

When asked by journalists how many recruits will be mobilized into the Ukrainian army this year, the head of state noted that "we don't need half a million."

"As for the specific number of people who will be mobilized, I cannot say... We don't need half a million," Zelenskyy said.

He thanked Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky for the audit conducted in the army, adding that "it is important that he [Syrsky] found forces within the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the corresponding number of those who have not been at the front, those who will be sent to the front."