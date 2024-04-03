Air defense forces eliminate 4 out of 4 attack UAVs at night

Air defense forces in several regions eliminated four out of four attack UAVs that attacked Ukraine at night, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on the Telegram channel on Wednesday morning.

"On the night of April 3, 2024, the enemy struck Donetsk region with three S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, and also used four Shahed-136/131 UAVs from Primorsko-Akhtarsk region - Russia," the message said.

"Four attack UAVs were destroyed," the military emphasizes.

It is clarified that the Shaheds were eliminated by units of mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in Khmelnytsky, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad and Cherkasy regions.