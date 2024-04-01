Zelenskyy holds meeting on work with NATO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a special meeting on work with NATO on Monday.

"It was attended by all of our foreign affairs expert, the defense minister, and the foreign relations team of the ministry. This year, Ukraine and NATO are facing several fundamental issues. In particular, the Washington summit and many other aspects of cooperation," he said in a video address.

"Only with Ukraine in the Alliance, one can count on having a real security in Europe," Zelenskyy said.