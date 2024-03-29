State Office for Development of Industrial Parks to be created in Ukraine

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that a State Office for the development of industrial parks will be created in Ukraine.

"We are increasing our self-sufficiency, strengthening our production and industrial potential. Industrial parks will become one of the key tools in this direction. This year we are allocating UAH 1 billion for their development," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday.

According to the Prime Minister, the Cabinet of Ministers on Friday approved the procedure for using these funds: for the construction of infrastructure of industrial parks, for compensation for connection to networks, for compensation rates on loans taken for development and investment.

"The State Office for the Development of Industrial Parks will also be created. We use the experience of Singapore, Turkey, and Poland to make industrial parks the growth points of our industry and economy," he said.

In addition, on Friday, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to create two industrial parks.

In particular, one of the parks will be created in Vinnytsia region (investments in its creation will amount to more than UAH 50 million), and the second industrial park will be in Ivano-Frankivsk region (investments in its creation and development may amount to UAH 1.5 billion).

"Thanks to the creation of these two industrial parks, more than 1,000 jobs will be created in the processing industry," the prime minister said.