Economy

14:39 07.09.2021

Rada passes law on industrial parks

2 min read
The Verkhovna Rada at second reading has adopted bill No. 4416-1 on industrial parks.

According to a correspondent of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, the bill as a whole was supported by 290 MPs with the required 226 votes.

According to the text of the bill for the second reading, industrial parks will be able to accommodate such objects as offices of management companies of participants in industrial parks, financial, advertising and marketing institutions, educational institutions, including preschool, science parks, accelerators, innovation laboratories, conference rooms, fire brigades, warehouses and logistics infrastructure facilities, as well as a number of other facilities.

The bill also provides for full or partial compensation of the interest rate from the budget for loans for the arrangement and business activities in industrial parks for their participants. In addition, it provides for financing on an irreversible basis for the development of industrial parks, ensuring the construction of adjacent infrastructure facilities - roads, communication lines and other communications necessary for the operation of such parks. The bill also provides for compensation of expenses from state and local budgets for connection to engineering and transport networks.

The draft law, as amended for the second reading, also stipulates that the Cabinet of Ministers must allocate at least UAH 2 billion in the state budget for 2022 for the norms of the draft law.

As indicated in the draft law, participants in industrial parks can be IT companies, enterprises of the processing industry, processing industrial and household waste, as well as subjects of scientific and technical activities. At the same time, the production of excisable goods, in addition to the production of cars, motorcycles, trailers and a number of other vehicles, cannot be located on the territory of such parks.

Bills Nos. 5688 and 5689 are also related to this bill - with the corresponding amendments to the Tax and Customs Codes. They are awaiting their consideration by the committee on finance, taxation and customs policy.

Tags: #industrial_parks #rada
Interfax-Ukraine
