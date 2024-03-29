Russia’s strategic goal to restore glory of Soviet Union in intl arena – Kuleba

Russia's strategic goal is not just to conquer Ukraine, but to restore the glory of the Soviet Union in the international arena, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

In an interview with The Times of India, the minister did not rule out that Russia could attack NATO, stressing that "the future of the Russian imperialist project depends on Ukraine."

"I do not know when, but Russia can definitely attack NATO on one condition. If it comes to the conclusion that NATO's response will not be adequate. Russia will be able to exploit the differences within the Alliance in order not to receive an immediate and crushing response from NATO. Everyone should understand that Russia's strategic goal is not just to conquer Ukraine, but to restore the glory of the Soviet Union in the international arena. Putin even said that the collapse of the Soviet Union was the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century," Kuleba said.

The Foreign Minister is also confident that Russia does not agree with the independence of the Central Asian countries, since the Kremlin still considers them as former provinces.

"Thus, the future of the Russian imperialist project depends on Ukraine. When Russia loses this war, it will have to adopt a new political model that does not involve imperialist expansion. If Russia does not suffer defeat in Ukraine, then Putin is inspired by his success and will move to NATO countries," the minister believes.