Facts

17:26 29.03.2024

Russia’s strategic goal to restore glory of Soviet Union in intl arena – Kuleba

2 min read
Russia’s strategic goal to restore glory of Soviet Union in intl arena – Kuleba

Russia's strategic goal is not just to conquer Ukraine, but to restore the glory of the Soviet Union in the international arena, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

In an interview with The Times of India, the minister did not rule out that Russia could attack NATO, stressing that "the future of the Russian imperialist project depends on Ukraine."

"I do not know when, but Russia can definitely attack NATO on one condition. If it comes to the conclusion that NATO's response will not be adequate. Russia will be able to exploit the differences within the Alliance in order not to receive an immediate and crushing response from NATO. Everyone should understand that Russia's strategic goal is not just to conquer Ukraine, but to restore the glory of the Soviet Union in the international arena. Putin even said that the collapse of the Soviet Union was the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century," Kuleba said.

The Foreign Minister is also confident that Russia does not agree with the independence of the Central Asian countries, since the Kremlin still considers them as former provinces.

"Thus, the future of the Russian imperialist project depends on Ukraine. When Russia loses this war, it will have to adopt a new political model that does not involve imperialist expansion. If Russia does not suffer defeat in Ukraine, then Putin is inspired by his success and will move to NATO countries," the minister believes.

Tags: #russia #kuleba

MORE ABOUT

19:14 29.03.2024
Kuleba: We’d like Indian companies to take part in Ukraine’s recovery

Kuleba: We’d like Indian companies to take part in Ukraine’s recovery

20:22 28.03.2024
Kuleba: Russia's veto on extension of mandate of UN panel of experts, monitoring compliance with sanctions against DPRK, is actually admission of guilt

Kuleba: Russia's veto on extension of mandate of UN panel of experts, monitoring compliance with sanctions against DPRK, is actually admission of guilt

19:59 27.03.2024
Kuleba: It’s planned that F-16s will appear in skies over Ukraine in midsummer

Kuleba: It’s planned that F-16s will appear in skies over Ukraine in midsummer

19:10 27.03.2024
Kuleba: visit of Ukrainian FM to India is first in last seven years, its goal to strengthen Ukrainian-Indian relations

Kuleba: visit of Ukrainian FM to India is first in last seven years, its goal to strengthen Ukrainian-Indian relations

18:35 27.03.2024
URCS volunteers help people affected by Russia's attack on Mykolaiv

URCS volunteers help people affected by Russia's attack on Mykolaiv

14:28 26.03.2024
Kuleba calls on West to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems, incl. for soldiers on frontline

Kuleba calls on West to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems, incl. for soldiers on frontline

20:50 25.03.2024
Kuleba talks with Borrell, calls for early delivery to Ukraine of additional Patriot, other air defense systems capable of shooting down ballistics

Kuleba talks with Borrell, calls for early delivery to Ukraine of additional Patriot, other air defense systems capable of shooting down ballistics

19:07 22.03.2024
Attacks on Russian oil refineries should continue – General Ben Hodges

Attacks on Russian oil refineries should continue – General Ben Hodges

16:32 21.03.2024
Kuleba calls on chief of NATO Military Committee to return to practice of training Ukrainian military in Ukraine

Kuleba calls on chief of NATO Military Committee to return to practice of training Ukrainian military in Ukraine

20:44 20.03.2024
U.S. imposes sanctions on 2 individuals, 2 legal entities from Russia

U.S. imposes sanctions on 2 individuals, 2 legal entities from Russia

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy’s family income in 2023 amounts to UAH 12.4 mln

Emergency shutdown schedules also being introduced in Sumy, Poltava and Donetsk regions

Centrenergo's Zmiyivska TPP completely destroyed by Russia's attacks

Zelenskyy agrees on Danilov's candidacy for post of new ambassador to Moldova

Zelenskyy tasks heads of SBU, Communications Service, Digital Ministry, NSDC Secretary to collect analytics on operation of online casinos, propose solution next week

LATEST

Zelenskyy’s family income in 2023 amounts to UAH 12.4 mln

Emergency shutdown schedules also being introduced in Sumy, Poltava and Donetsk regions

Centrenergo's Zmiyivska TPP completely destroyed by Russia's attacks

Zelenskyy agrees on Danilov's candidacy for post of new ambassador to Moldova

Zelenskyy tasks heads of SBU, Communications Service, Digital Ministry, NSDC Secretary to collect analytics on operation of online casinos, propose solution next week

AFU attack 12 places of invaders’ concentration over day

Iryna Mudra, Olena Kovalska appointed dpty heads of President’s Office

Belgium allocates EUR 100 mln to Ukraine for F-16 aircraft maintenance

Russians install more than 2,000 of their communication towers in occupied territories of Ukraine – Defense Intelligence

State Office for Development of Industrial Parks to be created in Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD