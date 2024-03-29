Facts

14:55 29.03.2024

FMs of Ukraine, India hold bilateral talks, review meeting of intergovt commission in New Delhi

1 min read
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held talks in New Delhi with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Ukrainian-Indian bilateral relations and global security.

"In New Delhi, I had sincere and comprehensive talks with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar about Ukrainian-Indian bilateral relations, the situation in our regions, and global security. We paid specific attention to the Peace Formula and next steps on the path of its implementation," Kuleba wrote following the negotiations on the social network X.

As co-chairs, the ministers also held a review meeting of the Ukrainian-Indian intergovernmental commission.

"We agreed to restore the level of cooperation between our countries that existed prior to the full-scale war launched by Russia, as well as identify new promising projects to take our relations to the next level," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister concluded.

