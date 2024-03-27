Facts

19:50 27.03.2024

Zelenskyy gets acquainted with construction of fortifications in Sumy region

1 min read

During a working trip to Sumy region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy got acquainted with the progress of construction of fortifications near the city of Sumy.

According to his press service, the head of state inspected trenches, dugouts, firing and command and observation posts.

The President was told about a typical project for the construction of a platoon stronghold. It provides, in particular, for the presence of reinforced concrete structures, firing sites for tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, and shelters made of corrugated steel.

It is noted that an important element is also a strip of non-explosive barriers to deter enemy equipment.

In his Telegram channel, the President thanked all those involved in the construction of defense facilities.

Tags: #fortifications #sumy_region

