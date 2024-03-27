Facts

18:19 27.03.2024

Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps find job

1 min read
The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) helps people find jobs and provides individual employment advice.

"Within the framework of the Reset: Expanding Employment Opportunities project, the operators of the URCS hotline provide individual consultations, where they help a person formulate his personal strategy for finding a job or developing their own business," the information department of the Ukrainian Red Cross reported.

Anyone between the ages of 18 and 65, who is faced with difficulties in finding employment, can learn about modern ways of finding a job by calling the hotline of the Ukrainian Red Cross: 0 800 332 656.

Specialists take into account professional experience, human skills, the labor market, as well as wishes for the field of activity, schedule and salary level. All this allows people to consider a wide range of vacancies.

Tags: #consultations #employment #urcs

