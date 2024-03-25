Facts

17:42 25.03.2024

More than 2,000 Russian cruise/ballistic missiles shot down since start of full-scale invasion - Defense Ministry

1 min read
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian air defense has shot down more than 2,000 Russian cruise and ballistic missiles, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has reported.

“That’s a result of the titanic work of Ukrainian air defenders. Thousands of lives were saved by modern air defense systems provided by our partners. However, Ukraine still needs more air defense systems to protect our people from russian terror. Because civilian infrastructure remains the primary target of russian strikes,” the ministry said on X.

