Zelenskyy: Technical possibility of supplying electricity restored in almost all regions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy received reports on restoration work in the regions after the Russian missile strike on Friday, including from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and energy workers. Zelenskyy wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

"The most difficult thing is still in Kharkiv. Connection of household consumers to power continues. The pace is the maximum possible now. Dnipro region - the entire region is connected except for some consumers in Nikopol. Everything is being done to provide electricity there too. Sumy region, Poltava region, Odesa region, Vinnytsia region, Ivano-Frankivsk region, Khmelnytsky region, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhia – the technical ability to supply electricity has been virtually restored everywhere," Zelenskyy wrote on Saturday.

He indicated that in some communities emergency shutdown schedules are in effect.

"I thank every repair team, all employees of energy companies, our rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, all the utilities involved," the president emphasized.

A separate report from the military command was provided, Zelenskyy noted.

"The front is stable. I am grateful to all the soldiers and commanders for maintaining our positions and taking the necessary actions," the president emphasized.