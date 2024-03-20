Facts

15:51 20.03.2024

Várhelyi: Ukraine must continue to implement reforms so Council can decide to begin accession talks

2 min read
European Commissioner for Enlargement and European Neighborhood Policy Oliver Várhelyi reiterated the need for Ukraine to continue to fully implement the reforms previously specified by the European Commission so that the Council can decide to begin negotiations on accession to the European Union.

He said on Wednesday in Brussels at a press conference at the end of the Ukraine-EU Association Council that enlargement remains a merit-based process and he especially wants to emphasize the importance of continuing judicial and anti-corruption reforms. Today the Association Council noted work on the four remaining reform steps that need to be taken to reach a decision on the negotiating framework and on the basis of which the European Council decided to begin accession negotiations in December. The Commission will continue to monitor the implementation of all steps (there are seven of them), which includes the promotion of the rights of persons belonging to national minorities, where we emphasize the need for close interaction with minorities and their kindred states, the European Commissioner said.

In addition, Várhelyi called on Ukraine to work diligently to implement other recommendations that were made in last year's enlargement report, which will be assessed in regular reporting on the enlargement process later this year.

We also noted that the Commission has submitted a draft negotiating framework for discussion in the Council, which must now be reviewed and agreed upon by the Council, he explained.

In addition, during the meeting, the parties discussed the state of affairs or fulfillment of obligations under the Association Agreement, and also emphasized the importance of taking full advantage of the capabilities of a deep and comprehensive free trade area, the potential of which has not yet been fully exploited.

According to Várhelyi, it is safe to say that despite all the efforts of the Russian aggressors, we see a stronger and more resilient Ukraine. It is also quite clear that Ukraine will move closer and closer to the European Union, he said.

