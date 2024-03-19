Facts

19:26 19.03.2024

White House does not consider loans best way to provide assistance to Ukraine

1 min read
White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said that congressmen should approve additional aid to Ukraine, and not discuss ideas about providing this financing on credit.

Jean-Pierre said at a briefing on Tuesday, referring to an aid option previously approved by the U.S. Senate, that we have seen Ukraine lose ground on the battlefield due to Congressional inaction over the past few months. Therefore, as he said, the only true option is to give Ukraine what it needs: an additional funding package.

U.S. Senator from the Republican Party Lindsey Graham, during his visit to Kyiv, told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the most likely way to provide American assistance is an interest-free loan. Similar ideas were previously voiced by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Senate approved a $95 billion emergency spending package in February. The package includes $60 billion to help Kyiv, as well as funds for Israel, Taiwan and humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza. House Speaker Mike Johnson, in turn, refused to consider the document, demanding that Democrats first support tough reforms in U.S. immigration policy.

Tags: #help #usa #ukraine

