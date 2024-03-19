GUR conducting cyber attacks on Russian facilities

Specialists of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR) and activists of the BO Team hacker group carried out a number of cyber attacks on objects of the aggressor state of Russia.

"Not only Russian state-owned, but also private structures paying taxes and financing the war against Ukraine were under attack," the press service of the GUR reported on the Telegram channel.

So, during the week from March 11 to March 18, 2024, the resources of PJSC Rostelecom were attacked: the communication equipment of the Trans-Baikal and Krasnoyarsk territories of the Russian Federation was disabled; access to the electronic document management system of the government of Belgorod region was obtained, fake mailings were carried out to 12,000 local officials; the communication equipment of LLC Belznak was attacked and disabled; the information resources of the municipal budgetary institution of the Starooskolsky urban diversified derivative association of public utilities were attacked and destroyed; the infrastructure of CJSC Tommoloko was attacked and destroyed; the server infrastructure was captured and destroyed along with the hosting provider's backups of 1Gb.r and tens of thousands of websites serviced by it; more than 40 Mikrotik network devices in the urban auto-electric transport control center in Novosibirsk were disabled.

"The damage inflicted on the enemy can amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars. Attacks on Russia in cyberspace continue," the GUR stressed.