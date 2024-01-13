Facts

Zelenskyy after meeting with Pritzker: This visit is powerful signal of strong support for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker.

"I met with the U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery, Penny Pritzker. This visit is a powerful signal of strong support for our state. Last year was a record-breaking year for the development of Ukrainian-American relations. We are determined to continue to maintain such dynamics, this significantly helps Ukraine fight with the aggressor,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Friday evening.

The Ukrainian head of state thanked U.S. President Joe Biden, Congress and the American people for the powerful defense, financial, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

According to the press service of the president of Ukraine, during the meeting the importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defense was noted.

Separately, the parties discussed ways to use frozen Russian assets as a significant source of funds for the restoration of Ukraine. It was noted that 2024 should be the year of making final decisions and taking concrete steps in this direction.

Zelenskyy also briefed Pritzker on the Security Cooperation Agreement between Ukraine and the UK, signed on Friday, and stressed the importance of progress in preparing and concluding such agreements with Ukraine's other partners, in particular the G7 states.

