Pritzker: U.S. private sector interested in working with Ukraine, for investment important to eradicate corruption

U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker said she arrived in Kyiv on Friday to try to expand private sector participation in Ukraine and help the country on the path to economic recovery.

Secondly, she highlight the private sector's interest in working with Ukraine to jump-start the economy and accelerate Ukraine's economic growth. There is a sense of real interest and confidence in the economic sustainability, potential and long-term prospects of Ukraine, and that is why Pritzker said that she was joined on this trip by the CEOs of Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Oliver Wyman and Bank of America International, she said at a briefing in Kyiv in Friday.

Pritzker also said she would travel to Davos for the World Economic Forum (WEF) to focus on the agriculture, technology and insurance sectors.

She emphasized this because people are focused on Ukraine's economic momentum, she added.

In addition, the special representative said that the purpose of the trip was also to welcome Ukraine's progress in the field of anti-corruption legislation and the recent NABU arrests.

Maintaining this momentum is critical, and Pritzker emphasized this to the Ukrainian government officials. Not only the United States, EU and IMF are paying attention to this. This is the private sector, she explained.

Pritzker emphasized that in order for Ukraine to complete its recovery and become a prosperous country, the country needs private sector investment. And this means that Ukraine must decisively eradicate corruption, she said.

The special representative also added that reforms are needed to give Ukrainians the confidence to invest in their economy, return home and start building a future.

And it is critical to accelerate GDP growth, government revenue growth, foreign direct investment, increased exports and job creation, she said.

This is Pritzker's second visit to Ukraine since being appointed special representative.