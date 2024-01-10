Occupiers trying to advance in all directions, but all attacks repelled

Russian occupiers continue to attempt an offensive along the entire frontline, but all of them remain unsuccessful, Commander-in-Chief of Ukrainian Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhny said, following the results of several days of work in the responsibility zone of Khortytsia operational-strategic group.

"The frontline remains active. The occupiers are trying to advance in all directions. Despite the pressure, our soldiers repel enemy attacks and inflict significant damage on the enemy in manpower and equipment... Our guys staunchly hold the defense in extremely difficult conditions. Thanks to each brigade, everyone who battle for Ukraine," Zaluzhny said on Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to him, productive work was carried out with the commanders of the brigades performing tasks in Kupiansk direction. "We determined the sequence of our steps, taking into account the constant change in the operational situation and capabilities, and also made a decision to ensure the priority needs of the units," Zaluzhny said.

As reported, Zaluzhny, together with Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff Serhiy Shaptala visited the positions of the Defense Forces in Kupiansk region of Kharkiv region. Commander of Khortytsia operational-strategic group Oleksandr Syrsky familiarized them with the situation around the city and said Russian occupiers had no success in this direction. "I had the honor to meet with the commanders of the units who are fighting in this direction now. They reported on the situation, current challenges. Decisions will be made in the near future – the enemy will not like it," Umerov said.