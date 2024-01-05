Facts

19:33 05.01.2024

For enemy shelling of Kharkiv on Jan 2, missiles with erased markings used, probably produced outside Russia

2 min read
Russian occupation forces used Iskander-M missiles with erased markings to shell the center of Kharkiv on January 2, Head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov said.

"We already know that these are Iskander-M missiles, hypersonic high-speed missiles. The country of origin has not yet been established... The markings have been erased from these missiles, but what we can see is not Russia," Synehubov said at a briefing on Friday, in response to a clarifying question, the occupiers used North Korean-made missiles to fire.

In turn, Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office press service said an additional inspection of the missile debris was carried out on Friday.

"The purpose of the investigative action is to check the version of the production of the specified missile ammunition outside of Russia. The information obtained during the additional inspection will be provided to experts to conduct a comprehensive forensic explosive and military examination. The review was carried out by prosecutors of the regional prosecutor's office, police investigators, SBU employees and employees of the Air Force Scientific Center of Ivan Kozhedub Kharkiv National Air Force University," the press service said.

As reported, on the morning of January 2, the occupiers launched a series of missile attacks on the center of Kharkiv, as a result of which two women were killed and 62 people were injured.

Tags: #kharkiv #rockets

