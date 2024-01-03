Facts

12:57 03.01.2024

Russia continues intensive offensive operations in Kupyansk and Bakhmut directions, regrouping in Lymanske – Syrsky

The Russian invaders continue intensive offensive operations in Kupyansk and Bakhmut directions and are regrouping in Lymany direction, said Oleksandr Syrsky, commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In particular, intense fighting continues in Bakhmut direction near the settlement of Bohdanivka. The enemy is also trying to advance towards the town of Chasiv Yar. In Kupyansk direction, daily assaults by Russian troops near the village of Synkivka continue to create a bridgehead and a subsequent offensive on the town of Kupyansk," Syrsky wrote on the Telegram channel.

In Lymany direction, the Russian occupiers, after suffering losses, are regrouping and preparing for offensive operations. At the same time, in this direction, the enemy is actively using aviation to strike with guided aerial bombs.

Syrsky noted that in the areas of the offensive, the occupiers have increased the use of equipment with which they are trying to support infantry assault operations. Also, to continue the assault operations, the enemy uses assault units formed from former criminals "storm z" and "storm v". In addition, the enemy continues to overturn reserves in other directions.

"Our soldiers, despite difficult conditions, courageously hold the line and do not allow the enemy to move forward," the commander stressed.

He added that management bodies at all levels are constantly working to develop solutions aimed primarily at anticipating the actions of the enemy, conducting effective counter-battery warfare, destroying the reserves of occupiers on the way to their advancement and saving the lives of Ukrainian servicemen.

