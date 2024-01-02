Nikopol community under shelling, drone strikes, Kryvyi Rih district hit by Russian missile strike – Lysak

As a result of a combined enemy strike, 19 private houses, a transport enterprise and an energy facility were damaged in Nikopol district, and a hit on the territory of a private enterprise was recorded in Kryvyi Rih, said head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

"A busy day ... six shelling attacks and the same number of kamikaze drone strikes in Nikopol region. The invaders attacked the district center, Chervonohryhoryivska, Pokrovska rural, and Marhanets communities. Unfortunately, there are casualties and destruction in the town," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to him, a total of 19 private houses were damaged. "An outbuilding caught fire, where rescuers extinguished the fire. A transport company and an energy facility were also damaged in the area."

Lysak also informed that a missile strike was launched in Kryvyi Rih district – "the enemy hit the territory of one of the enterprises. No casualties. The consequences are being clarified."

Earlier it was reported that two people were injured in Nikopol. Private and industrial enterprises, a kindergarten, park infrastructure, and a shopping pavilion were damaged. Three high-rise buildings and 16 private houses were also damaged. Five outbuildings were smashed, two were destroyed. A car, a power line and gas pipelines were damaged.