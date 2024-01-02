Facts

19:51 02.01.2024

Nikopol community under shelling, drone strikes, Kryvyi Rih district hit by Russian missile strike – Lysak

2 min read
Nikopol community under shelling, drone strikes, Kryvyi Rih district hit by Russian missile strike – Lysak

 As a result of a combined enemy strike, 19 private houses, a transport enterprise and an energy facility were damaged in Nikopol district, and a hit on the territory of a private enterprise was recorded in Kryvyi Rih, said head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

"A busy day ... six shelling attacks and the same number of kamikaze drone strikes in Nikopol region. The invaders attacked the district center, Chervonohryhoryivska, Pokrovska rural, and Marhanets communities. Unfortunately, there are casualties and destruction in the town," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to him, a total of 19 private houses were damaged. "An outbuilding caught fire, where rescuers extinguished the fire. A transport company and an energy facility were also damaged in the area."

Lysak also informed that a missile strike was launched in Kryvyi Rih district – "the enemy hit the territory of one of the enterprises. No casualties. The consequences are being clarified."

Earlier it was reported that two people were injured in Nikopol. Private and industrial enterprises, a kindergarten, park infrastructure, and a shopping pavilion were damaged. Three high-rise buildings and 16 private houses were also damaged. Five outbuildings were smashed, two were destroyed. A car, a power line and gas pipelines were damaged.

Tags: #dnipropetrovsk #shelling #consequences

MORE ABOUT

20:50 02.01.2024
Elimination of fires in Podilsky district of Kyiv continues – Emergency Service

Elimination of fires in Podilsky district of Kyiv continues – Emergency Service

13:02 27.12.2023
URCS volunteers evacuate people from Kherson railway station subjected to Russian missile attack

URCS volunteers evacuate people from Kherson railway station subjected to Russian missile attack

20:46 21.12.2023
Russia launches missile attack on Zaporizhia, civilian infrastructure damaged, info about victims not received – region’s head

Russia launches missile attack on Zaporizhia, civilian infrastructure damaged, info about victims not received – region’s head

07:51 20.12.2023
If USA focuses on domestic politics after elections, it will have impact on war in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

If USA focuses on domestic politics after elections, it will have impact on war in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

19:20 08.12.2023
Woman injured, industrial enterprise, nine private houses, power line damaged due to Russian shelling of Nikopol

Woman injured, industrial enterprise, nine private houses, power line damaged due to Russian shelling of Nikopol

19:06 06.12.2023
Infrastructure facility damaged due to Russian shelling in Nikopol

Infrastructure facility damaged due to Russian shelling in Nikopol

09:17 06.12.2023
In Kherson region, three people killed, seven injured in 24 hours due to Russian shelling

In Kherson region, three people killed, seven injured in 24 hours due to Russian shelling

12:58 30.11.2023
CHPP in southern region damaged as result of night shelling – Ukrenergo

CHPP in southern region damaged as result of night shelling – Ukrenergo

18:28 23.11.2023
Two children wounded in Kherson due to Russian shelling

Two children wounded in Kherson due to Russian shelling

15:44 23.11.2023
Three people die due to shelling of Chornobayivka

Three people die due to shelling of Chornobayivka

AD

HOT NEWS

NABU, SAPO send second episode of Rotterdam+ case to court

Zelenskyy, Sunak discuss further defense cooperation with focus on air defense, long-range capabilities

Ambassador of Denmark: Russia's attack will only strengthen our resolve to support Ukraine's fight for freedom

Interfax-Ukraine becomes official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in Ukrainian market

Death toll of morning shelling of Ukraine reaches five, 119 more people injured – Emergency Service

LATEST

Power supply in Kyiv region fully restored

Large car dealerships in Kyiv suffer from morning enemy attack

German FM: Putin shows with every missile that he wants to destroy Ukraine

NABU, SAPO send second episode of Rotterdam+ case to court

Zelenskyy, Sunak discuss further defense cooperation with focus on air defense, long-range capabilities

Another illegally deported youth returned to Ukraine

Ukrainian TV channels exploring possibility of changing format of single telethon

Ambassador of Denmark: Russia's attack will only strengthen our resolve to support Ukraine's fight for freedom

SBU blocks webcams that ‘flashed’ operation of air defense during missile attack on Kyiv on Jan 2

France utterly condemns Russia's massive attack on Ukraine, to continue providing Ukraine with aid to its needs – MFA

AD
AD
AD
AD