One child killed, seven more injured as result of enemy shelling on Jan 1-2 – PGO

One child died, seven more were injured as a result of enemy shelling on January 1-2, 2024, in total 515 children died as a result of the Russian armed aggression, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) said.

"As of the morning of January 1, 2024, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 515 children were killed and more than 1,179 were injured of varying degrees of severity," the department said in a statement on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to the prosecutor's office, on January 1, a 15-year-old boy was killed as a result of an enemy drone attack in Odesa.

"On January 2, as a result of shelling by the forces of the aggressor state of the capital, a two-year-old boy was injured; he is in the hospital. On January 2, due to missile attacks by the occupiers of the city of Kharkiv, five children aged 6 to 13 years were injured," the PGO said.

On January 2, a six-year-old boy was injured as a result of enemy shelling in Kyiv region.