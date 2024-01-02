Facts

14:30 02.01.2024

One child killed, seven more injured as result of enemy shelling on Jan 1-2 – PGO

1 min read

One child died, seven more were injured as a result of enemy shelling on January 1-2, 2024, in total 515 children died as a result of the Russian armed aggression, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) said.

"As of the morning of January 1, 2024, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 515 children were killed and more than 1,179 were injured of varying degrees of severity," the department said in a statement on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to the prosecutor's office, on January 1, a 15-year-old boy was killed as a result of an enemy drone attack in Odesa.

"On January 2, as a result of shelling by the forces of the aggressor state of the capital, a two-year-old boy was injured; he is in the hospital. On January 2, due to missile attacks by the occupiers of the city of Kharkiv, five children aged 6 to 13 years were injured," the PGO said.

On January 2, a six-year-old boy was injured as a result of enemy shelling in Kyiv region.

Tags: #child #killed

MORE ABOUT

13:49 29.12.2023
Six killed, 28 injured due to shelling in Dnipro – regional administration

Six killed, 28 injured due to shelling in Dnipro – regional administration

12:12 29.12.2023
Four dead after rocket attack in Zaporizhia – regional administration

Four dead after rocket attack in Zaporizhia – regional administration

12:11 29.12.2023
Three people killed by Russian missile strike in Odesa – regional administration

Three people killed by Russian missile strike in Odesa – regional administration

11:01 29.12.2023
Body of second victim found after rocket attack in Zaporizhia – City Council

Body of second victim found after rocket attack in Zaporizhia – City Council

10:59 29.12.2023
As result of Russian attack on Dnipro, five people killed, 22 injured

As result of Russian attack on Dnipro, five people killed, 22 injured

10:06 29.12.2023
Four people killed, about 15 injured due to Russia’s attack on Dnipro – regional administration

Four people killed, about 15 injured due to Russia’s attack on Dnipro – regional administration

10:06 29.12.2023
Two people killed, 10 injured as result of Russia’s attack in Odesa region – regional administration

Two people killed, 10 injured as result of Russia’s attack in Odesa region – regional administration

09:41 29.12.2023
Number of victims amid morning strikes on Kharkiv increased to 11 – regional administration

Number of victims amid morning strikes on Kharkiv increased to 11 – regional administration

10:00 27.12.2023
Invaders fire 853 shells at Kherson region during day: three people killed, 16 injured

Invaders fire 853 shells at Kherson region during day: three people killed, 16 injured

15:24 11.12.2023
One man killed, three people injured in enemy attack on Kherson community – regional administration

One man killed, three people injured in enemy attack on Kherson community – regional administration

AD

HOT NEWS

Interfax-Ukraine becomes official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in Ukrainian market

Death toll of morning shelling of Ukraine reaches five, 119 more people injured – Emergency Service

President of European Council: For anybody believing rumors that Russia is interested in peace talks, attack on Ukraine shows Moscow's true intention

Zaluzhny: 10 enemy Kinzhals shot down with help of Patriot is record

Umerov: Russia proves that it won’t stop its aggression until we stop it

LATEST

France utterly condemns Russia's massive attack on Ukraine, to continue providing Ukraine with aid to its needs – MFA

Interfax-Ukraine becomes official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in Ukrainian market

Death toll of morning shelling of Ukraine reaches five, 119 more people injured – Emergency Service

President of European Council: For anybody believing rumors that Russia is interested in peace talks, attack on Ukraine shows Moscow's true intention

Zaluzhny: 10 enemy Kinzhals shot down with help of Patriot is record

Tarnavsky: Enemy reduces number of clashes, intensifies combat aviation operations in Tavria axis

URCS volunteers helping rescuers of Emergency Service, victims of Russian missile attack in Kyiv

Umerov: Russia proves that it won’t stop its aggression until we stop it

President of Lithuania: Ukrainians do wonders with western air defense, but they need more

President of Estonia: Russia's attack a crime against humanity, partners must switch into new gear in support for Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD