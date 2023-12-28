Facts

16:49 28.12.2023

There will be no break in meetings of Ukrainian govt during New Year period, PM will work

1 min read
There will be no break in meetings of Ukrainian govt during New Year period, PM will work

There will be no break in the meetings of the government of Ukraine during the New Year period, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will work, his press secretary Olha Kurishko said.

"On the first of January, during martial law, is a working day for all government agencies, state-owned enterprises and critical infrastructure enterprises. There will be no break in government meetings. The Prime Minister will work," Kurishko said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, answering the question of how the head of government intends to spend the New Year holidays and whether there will be a break in the work of the Cabinet of Ministers.

 

Tags: #government

MORE ABOUT

20:40 21.12.2023
Zelenskyy holding meeting with govt on continuation of financial support from EU for next four years

Zelenskyy holding meeting with govt on continuation of financial support from EU for next four years

20:34 21.12.2023
Zelenskyy holding meeting with govt on continuation of financial support from EU for next four years

Zelenskyy holding meeting with govt on continuation of financial support from EU for next four years

20:44 01.12.2023
Deficit of general fund of Ukraine's state budget in Nov jumps to UAH 162.5 bln

Deficit of general fund of Ukraine's state budget in Nov jumps to UAH 162.5 bln

19:03 12.09.2023
Govt proposes 2023 state budget expenditures on security, defense and IDPs increased by UAH 328.5 bln

Govt proposes 2023 state budget expenditures on security, defense and IDPs increased by UAH 328.5 bln

18:11 27.06.2023
Cabinet to be able to apply disciplinary sanctions to executive authorities' heads without complying with current procedure's requirements – decision

Cabinet to be able to apply disciplinary sanctions to executive authorities' heads without complying with current procedure's requirements – decision

17:01 31.05.2023
Ukraine fulfills three benchmarks of IMF program on amendments to Budget Code, National Revenue Strategy roadmap

Ukraine fulfills three benchmarks of IMF program on amendments to Budget Code, National Revenue Strategy roadmap

15:43 25.04.2023
Govt determines six settlements in five regions for comprehensive restoration according to new principles – Shmyhal

Govt determines six settlements in five regions for comprehensive restoration according to new principles – Shmyhal

18:49 17.04.2023
Shmyhal announces plans to develop new economic model for Ukraine as resource center in Europe

Shmyhal announces plans to develop new economic model for Ukraine as resource center in Europe

16:53 24.03.2023
Govt keeps fixed price for electricity for households until April 30 this year

Govt keeps fixed price for electricity for households until April 30 this year

15:19 14.03.2023
Govt approves govt action plan for 2023 – PM

Govt approves govt action plan for 2023 – PM

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy signs law on expanding list of persons entitled to receive one-time monetary assistance

Russian occupiers kill three Ukrainian POWs – Ukrainian Air Assault Forces

Russians shelling village in Zaporizhia region: Two people killed, three injured

Stefanchuk names priorities in Rada work for 2024: Ensuring mobilization processes, European integration, Ukraine-NATO rapprochement

Civilian ship heading to load grain blown up by enemy mine in Black Sea, two sailors wounded

LATEST

Zelenskyy signs law on improving judicial career procedures

Germany expects EU to pass next Ukraine support package even if Hungary continues to block it – MFA

AFU attack 19 places of invaders’ concentration, their equipment over day

Zelenskyy discusses Peace Formula with Pope Francis

Zelenskyy holds phone conference on domestic situation, frontline

Zelenskyy signs law on expanding list of persons entitled to receive one-time monetary assistance

Russian occupiers kill three Ukrainian POWs – Ukrainian Air Assault Forces

Some 2,691 sq km of mined territories in Ukraine surveyed over year - Deputy Minister of Defense

SBU neutralizes more than 60 drug gangs since start of full-scale invasion

More than 100,000 Ukrainians move from Donetsk region since August 2022 as part of mandatory evacuation –Reintegration Ministry

AD
AD
AD
AD