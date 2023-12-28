There will be no break in meetings of Ukrainian govt during New Year period, PM will work

There will be no break in the meetings of the government of Ukraine during the New Year period, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will work, his press secretary Olha Kurishko said.

"On the first of January, during martial law, is a working day for all government agencies, state-owned enterprises and critical infrastructure enterprises. There will be no break in government meetings. The Prime Minister will work," Kurishko said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, answering the question of how the head of government intends to spend the New Year holidays and whether there will be a break in the work of the Cabinet of Ministers.