Facts

14:56 27.12.2023

Tarnavsky: I think next year will probably be even harder

1 min read
Tarnavsky: I think next year will probably be even harder

Oleksandr Tarnavsky, commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Troops, does not rule out that 2024 will be even harder at the front.

"I think next year will probably be even more difficult. Because we must end the fighting and the liberation of our territories. And the closer we get to fulfilling this task, the main goal of reaching our borders, it will become even more difficult. The enemy knows about this and will do everything to ensure that we do not complete this task. Therefore, as they say, good luck to us, well, and to them – they made their choice. Therefore, I say that the year will be difficult," the general said in an interview with the BBC Ukraine.

Answering the question whether it is realistic to end the war next year, Tarnavsky: said: "I never ask the question of ending the war. The question is to win. Because there are different ways to end a war. For us, the military, this is victory," Tarnavsky said.

Tags: #year #tarnavsky

MORE ABOUT

14:42 27.12.2023
Tarnavsky: Big problem today is ammunition of various types, almost all nomenclatures

Tarnavsky: Big problem today is ammunition of various types, almost all nomenclatures

14:02 27.12.2023
Tarnavsky doesn’t believe that situation at front reaches impasse: There’re precise logistical results

Tarnavsky doesn’t believe that situation at front reaches impasse: There’re precise logistical results

11:17 24.11.2023
Tarnavsky reports destruction of Buk-M1 air defense system; enemy losses are 675 people over day

Tarnavsky reports destruction of Buk-M1 air defense system; enemy losses are 675 people over day

15:33 15.08.2023
We continue moving forward, knocking out enemy in south – Tarnavsky

We continue moving forward, knocking out enemy in south – Tarnavsky

15:30 07.08.2023
Enemy shells Novodanylivka twice using prohibited chemical munitions, people not hurt – Tarnavsky

Enemy shells Novodanylivka twice using prohibited chemical munitions, people not hurt – Tarnavsky

12:19 04.07.2016
Ukraine could declare 2017 Year of Navy

Ukraine could declare 2017 Year of Navy

11:19 18.01.2013
Winners of nationwide program 'Person of the Year 2012' to be announced on March 23

Winners of nationwide program 'Person of the Year 2012' to be announced on March 23

13:31 29.12.2012
YEAR IN REVIEW: Under the sign of Euro 2012

YEAR IN REVIEW: Under the sign of Euro 2012

13:30 29.12.2012
YEAR IN REVIEW: Land Reform Goes On

YEAR IN REVIEW: Land Reform Goes On

13:18 29.12.2012
YEAR IN REVIEW: Stock Market of Ukraine - "To Be, or Not to Be?"

YEAR IN REVIEW: Stock Market of Ukraine - "To Be, or Not to Be?"

AD

HOT NEWS

PM: Under eRecovery program we starting payments to Ukrainians whose homes destroyed by Russians

IT Army attacks largest ERP system in Russia, stops its operation

Tarnavsky: Big problem today is ammunition of various types, almost all nomenclatures

Tarnavsky doesn’t believe that situation at front reaches impasse: There’re precise logistical results

Court finds ex-head of Supreme Court Kniazev guilty: Gift in form of preferential apartment rental contradicts restrictions established for judges

LATEST

Polish govt hopes for swift resolution of Ukrainian-Polish border blockade – Tusk

Ukraine boosts production of mortar rounds 42-fold, artillery shells almost three-fold – Kamyshin

Ukraine has over five mass-produced analogues of Shahed-131, one of Shahed-136 – Kamyshin

AFU remain leader in rating of Ukrainians' trust in public institutions

PM: Under eRecovery program we starting payments to Ukrainians whose homes destroyed by Russians

IT Army attacks largest ERP system in Russia, stops its operation

MFA in response to PM of Saxony statement: If Ukraine accepts temporary loss of territories, Russian forces to become closer to Germany

SBU destroys over 500 Russian tanks in 2023

URCS volunteers evacuate people from Kherson railway station subjected to Russian missile attack

Court finds ex-head of Supreme Court Kniazev guilty: Gift in form of preferential apartment rental contradicts restrictions established for judges

AD
AD
AD
AD