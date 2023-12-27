Tarnavsky: I think next year will probably be even harder

Oleksandr Tarnavsky, commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Troops, does not rule out that 2024 will be even harder at the front.

"I think next year will probably be even more difficult. Because we must end the fighting and the liberation of our territories. And the closer we get to fulfilling this task, the main goal of reaching our borders, it will become even more difficult. The enemy knows about this and will do everything to ensure that we do not complete this task. Therefore, as they say, good luck to us, well, and to them – they made their choice. Therefore, I say that the year will be difficult," the general said in an interview with the BBC Ukraine.

Answering the question whether it is realistic to end the war next year, Tarnavsky: said: "I never ask the question of ending the war. The question is to win. Because there are different ways to end a war. For us, the military, this is victory," Tarnavsky said.