Enemy shells Novodanylivka twice using prohibited chemical munitions, people not hurt – Tarnavsky

Russian occupation forces shelled the village of Novodanylivka, Zaporizhia region, twice using prohibited chemical munitions, no casualties were reported, Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group Oleksandr Tarnavsky has said.

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy mounted two shelling attacks using multiple launch rocket systems and munitions containing a chemical substance (reportedly, chloropicrin) in the vicinity of Novodanylivka. No people were hurt as a result of this shelling. The Russian forces are trying to do all they can to stop our advancement. But they will not succeed," he said on the Telegram channel on Monday.