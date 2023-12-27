Facts

10:46 27.12.2023

Military, MPs must decide on new rules of mobilization – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Military, MPs must decide on new rules of mobilization – Zelenskyy

The military and deputies of the Rada should decide on the content of the new rules of mobilization, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

“Today, a discussion on new mobilization rules has begun. There is a legislative proposal – the military command, the Ministry of Defense, and other involved bodies have submitted it to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. It is only right that such regulations are not discussed and adopted behind closed doors,” the President said in his video address on Tuesday.

“Rather, it should be transparent so that people understand the vision of the military command, the motives behind certain rules and conditions proposed by MPs, and how the issues already raised by our servicemen in the Defense Forces are being resolved. The law pertains to everyone,” he stressed.

According to Zelenskyy, “it is only right that the military, together with MPs, decide on the basis of the Verkhovna Rada Committee how the next year should be provided for our Defense Forces at the legislative level. We are waiting for the final text of the law.”

Tags: #mobilization

MORE ABOUT

15:44 26.12.2023
Zaluzhny: We agreed to keep two notions in our legislation – fit or unfit for military service

Zaluzhny: We agreed to keep two notions in our legislation – fit or unfit for military service

15:29 26.12.2023
Zaluzhny on mobilization of 400,000-500,000 people: Military command doesn't give request with specific figures

Zaluzhny on mobilization of 400,000-500,000 people: Military command doesn't give request with specific figures

11:39 26.12.2023
Current MPs have deferment from conscription during mobilization; this right isn't applicable to civil servants, officers of BES, prosecutor's office – bill

Current MPs have deferment from conscription during mobilization; this right isn't applicable to civil servants, officers of BES, prosecutor's office – bill

11:18 26.12.2023
Mobilization bill stipulates lowering conscription age, number of other innovations – media

Mobilization bill stipulates lowering conscription age, number of other innovations – media

20:07 24.11.2023
Zelenskyy instructs to prepare comprehensive plan for mobilization

Zelenskyy instructs to prepare comprehensive plan for mobilization

18:51 23.08.2023
Zelenskyy: Military turn to me to mobilize more people to front

Zelenskyy: Military turn to me to mobilize more people to front

19:30 04.05.2023
Lubinets: Cases of Ukrainian citizens mobilization to Russian army in occupied territory are not isolated

Lubinets: Cases of Ukrainian citizens mobilization to Russian army in occupied territory are not isolated

16:09 02.05.2023
Rada extends martial law, mobilization in Ukraine until Aug 18 – MP

Rada extends martial law, mobilization in Ukraine until Aug 18 – MP

21:02 01.05.2023
President submits to Rada bills on extension of martial law, mobilization

President submits to Rada bills on extension of martial law, mobilization

09:43 06.02.2023
Zelensky submits bills on prolonging martial law, general mobilization to Rada

Zelensky submits bills on prolonging martial law, general mobilization to Rada

AD

HOT NEWS

Syrsky: Enemy intensively advancing in Kupyansk, Lymany, Siversk and Bakhmut directions – we’re strengthening defense

Some 70% of customers of Kherson region remain without power supply

Since start of full–scale war, Russia carries out 465 chemical attacks, 81 of them in December – AFU General Staff

Zelenskyy: Ukraine must produce by itself or with partners all weapons it needs

Invaders fire 853 shells at Kherson region during day: three people killed, 16 injured

LATEST

Syrsky: Enemy intensively advancing in Kupyansk, Lymany, Siversk and Bakhmut directions – we’re strengthening defense

Some 70% of customers of Kherson region remain without power supply

Since start of full–scale war, Russia carries out 465 chemical attacks, 81 of them in December – AFU General Staff

Zelenskyy: Ukraine must produce by itself or with partners all weapons it needs

NATO is foundation of security for Ukraine and Europe – Zelenskyy on meeting on cooperation with NATO

Invaders fire 853 shells at Kherson region during day: three people killed, 16 injured

Defense forces eliminate 790 invaders over day – General Staff

Fire breaks out in Odesa region amid downed UAV crash, with dead, injured reported – region’s head

Ukrainian Red Cross joins project of Social Policy Ministry on social adaptation of veterans

AFU General Staff: Aviation of defense forces carry out 17 strikes on enemy personnel, equipment over day

AD
AD
AD
AD