Military, MPs must decide on new rules of mobilization – Zelenskyy

The military and deputies of the Rada should decide on the content of the new rules of mobilization, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

“Today, a discussion on new mobilization rules has begun. There is a legislative proposal – the military command, the Ministry of Defense, and other involved bodies have submitted it to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. It is only right that such regulations are not discussed and adopted behind closed doors,” the President said in his video address on Tuesday.

“Rather, it should be transparent so that people understand the vision of the military command, the motives behind certain rules and conditions proposed by MPs, and how the issues already raised by our servicemen in the Defense Forces are being resolved. The law pertains to everyone,” he stressed.

According to Zelenskyy, “it is only right that the military, together with MPs, decide on the basis of the Verkhovna Rada Committee how the next year should be provided for our Defense Forces at the legislative level. We are waiting for the final text of the law.”